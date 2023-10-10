The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Greenville County, South Carolina this week, we've got you covered.

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Hillcrest High School at Mauldin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 10

7:30 PM ET on October 10 Location: Mauldin, SC

Mauldin, SC Conference: 5A - Region 1

5A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Blue Ridge High School at Carolina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12

7:30 PM ET on October 12 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Conference: 3A - Region 2

3A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Christ Church High School at Dixie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Due West, SC

Due West, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastside High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Laurens High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Laurens, SC

Laurens, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hillcrest High School