The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet for Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET, with the series knotted up at 1-1.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA), while the Braves' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs TBA - ATL

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will send Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 4.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 32 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Braves

The Braves have scored 947 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 1543 hits, first in baseball, with 307 home runs (first in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Braves three times this season, allowing them to go 16-for-69 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI in 18 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.