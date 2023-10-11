The NLDS rolls on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series following the first two games. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies the Braves have not named a starter.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Braves have +105 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Braves are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has entered three games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Atlanta's games have gone over the total in 93 of its 164 chances.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 17-15-0 in 32 games with a line this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 52-29 52-29 31-25 74-34 82-49 23-10

