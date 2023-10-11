The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks meet at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-350) Blackhawks (+275) 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

In the 28 games the Bruins were favored on the moneyline last season they recorded a 20-8 win-loss record.

Boston registered a 6-1 win-loss record last season when it played with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter (85.7% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied probability of 77.8% to win.

Last season, Boston games went over this one's 6-goal total 50 times.

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks were an underdog 23 times last season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 30.4%, of those games.

Chicago had 10 games last season as an underdog by +275 or longer, and went 3-7.

Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 26.7% chance to win.

A total of 48 of Chicago's games ended with more than 6 goals last season.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 202 (32nd) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the NHL.

Defensively, Boston was the stingiest squad in league action, conceding 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

Their goal differential (+127) led the league.

The 62 power-play goals Boston recorded last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 chances.

The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.

Boston recorded eight shorthanded goals last season (11th among all NHL teams).

The Bruins killed 87.28% of opponent power plays, the best percentage in the league.

The Bruins won 54.5% of their faceoffs to rank second in the NHL.

Boston scored on 11.1% of its shots (third in league).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.

Chicago allowed 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the league.

With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), Chicago was 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks had the league's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).

Chicago had seven shorthanded goals (16th in NHL).

The Blackhawks' had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.19%).

The Blackhawks won 52.7% of faceoffs, sixth-best in the NHL.

Chicago's 9.1% shooting percentage was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks shut out their opponents twice. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.