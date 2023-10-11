In a clash of CUSA teams, the UTEP Miners (1-5) will face off against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) in a matchup on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with UTEP favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 44.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Florida International matchup.

UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

UTEP vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-1.5) 44.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTEP (-1.5) 44.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Trends

UTEP has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.

The Miners have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Florida International has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-2.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.