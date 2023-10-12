High school football action in Aiken County, South Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Aiken High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at South Aiken High School