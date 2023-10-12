Austin Riley vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while batting .281.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 14th in slugging.
- Riley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 71.0% of his games this season (115 of 162), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 57 of those games (35.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 162 games he has played this season, he's homered in 36 of them (22.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in 61 games this season (37.7%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 86 games this season (53.1%), including multiple runs in 27 games.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.295
|AVG
|.268
|.364
|OBP
|.328
|.532
|SLG
|.500
|37
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|44
|RBI
|53
|89/31
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (4-6) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.