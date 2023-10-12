The NLDS resumes Thursday at 8:07 PM ET when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies would advance to the NLCS with a Game 4 win while the Braves hope to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Ranger Suarez is starting for the Phillies and Spencer Strider is the Braves' starter in the matchup.

The Braves have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Phillies (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 97 of the 149 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (65.1%).

Atlanta has gone 77-33 (winning 70% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.

In the 165 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 94 times (94-68-3).

The Braves are 17-15-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 52-29 52-29 31-26 74-34 82-50 23-10

