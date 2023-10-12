The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) are soundly favored (by 10.5 points) as they try to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. A point total of 49 has been set for this game.

As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Broncos, here are their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Broncos play the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-10.5) 49 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-10.5) 49 -550 +410 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Denver Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights

So far this season, Kansas City has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Chiefs have covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

In Kansas City's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Denver is winless against the spread this year.

Of five Denver games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

