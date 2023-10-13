South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Abbeville County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Abbeville County, South Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Christ Church High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
