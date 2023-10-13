This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Berkeley County, South Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Greenville County
  • Lexington County
  • Aiken County

    • Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Goose Creek High School at Cane Bay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Summerville, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Berkeley High School at Ashley Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Summerville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.