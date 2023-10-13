South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chester County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Chester County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Chester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lewisville High School at Great Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Great Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emerald High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chester, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.