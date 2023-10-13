In Chester County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Aiken County
  • Lexington County
  • Greenville County

    • Chester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Lewisville High School at Great Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Great Falls, SC
    • Conference: 1A - Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Emerald High School at Chester High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Chester, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

