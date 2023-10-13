South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Dorchester County, South Carolina this week.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Northwood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkeley High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
