South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenwood County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Greenwood County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Greenwood High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emerald High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chester, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
