The field is shrinking at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023, with Lucrezia Stefanini in a quarterfinal against Clara Burel. Stefanini is +1400 to win this tournament at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stefanini at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stefanini's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 (at 1:00 PM ET), Stefanini will face Burel, after beating Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-1 in the last round.

Stefanini is currently listed at +155 to win her next matchup versus Burel. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Stefanini? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Stefanini Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Stefanini beat No. 217-ranked Kawa, 6-4, 6-1.

In 13 tournaments over the past 12 months, Stefanini has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 13-12.

In nine tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stefanini has gone 10-8.

Stefanini has played 22.1 games per match in her 25 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her 18 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Stefanini has averaged 22.6 games.

Over the past 12 months, Stefanini has been victorious in 50.7% of her return games and 55.5% of her service games.

Stefanini has won 53.6% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 57.9% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.