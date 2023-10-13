The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Richland County, South Carolina this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Richland County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Blythewood High School at Clover High School