South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Sumter County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lakewood High School at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestwood High School at Darlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.