As we head into Week 7 of the college football season, which team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 31-16 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Austin Peay

@ Austin Peay Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: L 49-26 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Robert Morris

Robert Morris Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-3 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 13-10 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Lindenwood

Lindenwood Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 31-16 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Bryant

@ Bryant Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

