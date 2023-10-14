Charleston Southern vs. Lindenwood Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our computer model predicts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will take down the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Buccaneer Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Charleston Southern vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Charleston Southern (-6.9)
|52.3
|Charleston Southern 30, Lindenwood 23
Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Buccaneers went 3-7-0 ATS last season.
- A total of five of Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.
Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover twice.
- Lions games went over the point total five out of seven times last year.
Buccaneers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Charleston Southern
|14.2
|35.6
|11
|11.7
|19
|71.5
|Lindenwood
|29.5
|32.3
|36.7
|20.3
|22.3
|44.3
