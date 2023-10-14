The Citadel Bulldogs (0-6) play a familiar opponent when they visit the VMI Keydets (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a SoCon clash.

Citadel ranks sixth-worst in total offense (234.7 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (499 yards per game allowed) this season. VMI ranks 17th-worst in total yards per game (265.6), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 74th in the FCS with 364.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

Citadel vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Citadel vs. VMI Key Statistics

Citadel VMI 234.7 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.6 (114th) 499 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.6 (52nd) 108.7 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.8 (112th) 126 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.8 (88th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has thrown for 520 yards (86.7 ypg) to lead Citadel, completing 54.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 88 rushing yards on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 56 times for 225 yards (37.5 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 147 receiving yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Crawford III has piled up 130 yards on 44 carries, scoring two times.

Jay Graves-Billips has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 125 yards so far this campaign.

Tyson Trottier's three receptions have turned into 101 yards and one touchdown.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has 690 passing yards, or 138 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Rashad Raymond is his team's leading rusher with 52 carries for 211 yards, or 42.2 per game.

Hunter Rice has run for 197 yards across 63 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chance Knox has registered 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 259 (51.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Aidan Twombly has 14 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 192 yards (38.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Egypt Nelson's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 112 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

