The Samford Bulldogs (3-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Furman Paladins (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Seibert Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

Samford ranks 32nd in scoring offense (31.0 points per game) and 74th in scoring defense (29.0 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, Furman ranks 50th in the FCS (367.0 total yards per game) and 81st on defense (379.4 total yards allowed per contest).

Furman vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Furman vs. Samford Key Statistics

Furman Samford 367.0 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.0 (7th) 379.4 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.0 (88th) 170.8 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.2 (80th) 196.2 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.8 (7th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 852 yards on 92-of-131 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 312 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has compiled 266 yards on 69 carries with five touchdowns.

Joshua Harris paces his team with 188 receiving yards on 20 receptions.

Kyndel Dean has collected 184 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Ben Ferguson's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 170 yards.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has thrown for 1,768 yards (294.7 ypg) to lead Samford, completing 71.7% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay Stanton, has carried the ball 75 times for 423 yards (70.5 per game), scoring six times.

Mychael Hamilton has carried the ball 35 times for 181 yards (30.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has hauled in 38 catches for 465 yards (77.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Ty King has caught 29 passes for 393 yards (65.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DJ Rias has been the target of nine passes and hauled in 11 grabs for 160 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per contest.

