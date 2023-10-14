Entering Week 7 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Ivy League stacks up against the competition.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

4-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 41-23 vs Cornell

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Yale

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: W 31-24 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Brown

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 34-30 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 42-39 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Columbia

@ Columbia Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cornell

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 41-23 vs Harvard

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Dartmouth

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Colgate

@ Colgate Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Columbia

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-2 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 16-0 vs Marist

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Princeton

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-2 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 12-9 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Brown

@ Brown Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

