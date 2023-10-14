Week 7 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how each MEAC team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

5-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 34-23 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Howard

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-3

2-3 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 28-26 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee State

@ Tennessee State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Morgan State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-4

2-3 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: W 56-6 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-5 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 51-44 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

