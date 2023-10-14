Week 7 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how each MEAC team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd
  • Last Game: W 34-23 vs Elon

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Howard

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-3
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
  • Last Game: L 23-20 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Harvard
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Norfolk State

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
  • Last Game: L 28-26 vs NC A&T

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Morgan State

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 80th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
  • Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

5. South Carolina State

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-4
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th
  • Last Game: W 56-6 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Tennessee Tech
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Delaware State

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-7
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th
  • Last Game: L 51-44 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

