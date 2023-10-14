North Carolina Central, Howard, Week 7 MEAC Football Power Rankings
Week 7 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how each MEAC team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd
- Last Game: W 34-23 vs Elon
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
2. Howard
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Harvard
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
- Last Game: L 28-26 vs NC A&T
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Morgan State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
5. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th
- Last Game: W 56-6 vs Virginia-Lynchburg
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Delaware State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-7
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th
- Last Game: L 51-44 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
