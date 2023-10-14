Looking at the schools in the MVFC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-0
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th
  • Last Game: W 40-21 vs Illinois State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Northern Iowa
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. North Dakota State

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
  • Last Game: W 38-10 vs Missouri State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ North Dakota
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
  • Last Game: W 38-7 vs Murray State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Youngstown State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Illinois

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th
  • Last Game: L 31-3 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Murray State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Youngstown State

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th
  • Last Game: W 31-3 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ South Dakota
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Dakota

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 19th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
  • Last Game: W 49-10 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: North Dakota State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Missouri State

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 37th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
  • Last Game: L 38-10 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Western Illinois
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Iowa

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 4-5
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
  • Last Game: W 27-20 vs Indiana State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ South Dakota State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Illinois State

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
  • Last Game: L 40-21 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Indiana State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Murray State

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th
  • Last Game: L 38-7 vs South Dakota

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Southern Illinois
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

  • Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-7
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
  • Last Game: L 27-20 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Illinois State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

  • Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th
  • Last Game: L 49-10 vs North Dakota

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Missouri State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

