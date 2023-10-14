South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Week 7 MVFC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the MVFC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
MVFC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th
- Last Game: W 40-21 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
- Last Game: W 38-10 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ North Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. South Dakota
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
- Last Game: W 38-7 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Youngstown State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th
- Last Game: L 31-3 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Murray State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th
- Last Game: W 31-3 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ South Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. North Dakota
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
- Last Game: W 49-10 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Missouri State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
- Last Game: L 38-10 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Western Illinois
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
- Last Game: W 27-20 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ South Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Illinois State
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
- Last Game: L 40-21 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Indiana State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Murray State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th
- Last Game: L 38-7 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Indiana State
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-7
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
- Last Game: L 27-20 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th
- Last Game: L 49-10 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Missouri State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
