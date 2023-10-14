Looking at the schools in the MVFC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-0

5-0 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 40-21 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. North Dakota State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 38-10 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 38-7 vs Murray State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 31-3 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 31-3 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 49-10 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Missouri State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

1-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 38-10 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Western Illinois

@ Western Illinois Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-2 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Illinois State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-2 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 40-21 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Murray State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 38-7 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-7

0-5 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 27-20 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-5 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 49-10 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Missouri State

Missouri State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

