UT Martin, Southeast Missouri State, Week 7 OVC Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the OVC as we head into Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. UT Martin
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th
- Last Game: W 28-27 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
2. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: L 38-33 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th
- Last Game: L 28-27 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: W 27-20 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
- Last Game: W 23-0 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th
- Last Game: L 23-0 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ South Carolina State
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
