Our projection model predicts the Presbyterian Blue Hose will defeat the Dayton Flyers on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Welcome Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Presbyterian vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Presbyterian (-5.6) 46.0 Presbyterian 26, Dayton 20

Week 7 Pioneer League Predictions

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose won just two games against the spread last season.

In Blue Hose games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

A total of three of Flyers games last season went over the point total.

Blue Hose vs. Flyers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dayton 26.7 29.3 42.7 21.3 10.7 37.3 Presbyterian 24.4 26.6 36.0 22.5 16.7 29.3

