The Dayton Flyers (2-4) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton ranks 58th in total offense this season (354.2 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 13th-best in the FCS with 354.2 yards allowed per game. With 24.4 points per game on offense, Presbyterian ranks 64th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 58th, allowing 26.6 points per contest.

Read on to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Presbyterian vs. Dayton Key Statistics

Presbyterian Dayton 362 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.2 (36th) 320.6 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (20th) 119.8 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.2 (23rd) 242.2 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (92nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has been a dual threat for Presbyterian this season. He has 943 passing yards (188.6 per game) while completing 50.9% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 182 yards (36.4 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Zach Switzer has racked up 109 yards (on 30 attempts).

Dominic Kibby's 395 receiving yards (79 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 catches on 23 targets with four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has put up a 280-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 11 targets.

Jordan Irizarry's 11 grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 177 yards (35.4 ypg).

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has recorded 775 yards (129.2 ypg) on 58-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 61 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Michael Neel, has carried the ball 104 times for 486 yards (81 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Cole Dow has carried the ball 58 times for 230 yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's leads his squad with 216 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 catches (out of 13 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has put together a 184-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 15 targets.

Derek Willits has a total of 149 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dayton or Presbyterian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.