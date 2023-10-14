Who is the team to beat at the top of the SoCon entering Week 7 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Western Carolina

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

5-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 52-50 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Furman

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 28-14 vs Citadel

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Samford

@ Samford Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Mercer

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: W 24-6 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Chattanooga

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 52-50 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Wofford

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. VMI

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 38-3 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Citadel

@ Citadel Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Citadel

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-6 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 28-14 vs Furman

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: VMI

VMI Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-6 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 31-10 vs Samford

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

1-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 24-6 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

