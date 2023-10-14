The South Carolina State Bulldogs should come out on top in their game versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

South Carolina State vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Carolina State (-11.3) 37.4 South Carolina State 24, Tennessee Tech 13

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs had a record of just 2-7-1 against the spread last season.

A total of six of Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last year.

Bulldogs vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina State 22 25 43.5 8 8 36 Tennessee Tech 8.8 30.2 12 13.5 6.7 41.3

