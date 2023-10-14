The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

South Carolina State is averaging 22 points per game on offense (79th in the FCS), and ranks 47th on defense with 25 points allowed per game. Tennessee Tech ranks 23rd-worst in total yards per game (289.2), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 40th in the FCS with 323.2 total yards allowed per contest.

South Carolina State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

South Carolina State Tennessee Tech 334.2 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.2 (110th) 324.8 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.2 (31st) 191 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.2 (87th) 143.2 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (92nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has thrown for 606 yards (121.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 55.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 78 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Jawarn Howell has 248 rushing yards on 44 carries.

Kacy Fields has carried the ball 42 times for 178 yards (35.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Justin Smith-Brown's leads his squad with 168 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five receptions (out of five targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has put up a 140-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 15 targets.

Jordan Smith's eight receptions have yielded 98 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has compiled 424 yards (84.8 ypg) while completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Justin Pegues, has carried the ball 46 times for 232 yards (46.4 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 100 receiving yards (20 per game) on 12 catches.

Marcus Knight has collected 170 yards (on 38 carries) with one touchdown.

Brad Clark has collected 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 266 (53.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times.

Jalal Dean has collected 119 receiving yards (23.8 yards per game) on five receptions.

