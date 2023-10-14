The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) will test their 14th-ranked pass offense against the Florida Gators (4-2), who have the No. 11 passing defense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Gamecocks are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this game.

South Carolina is totaling 27 points per game on offense (83rd in the FBS), and ranks 96th defensively with 29.4 points allowed per game. Florida's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 286.2 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 409.7 total yards per game, which ranks 58th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

South Carolina vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -2.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Looking to place a bet on South Carolina vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Carolina Recent Performance

With 358 yards of total offense per game (-60-worst) and 484.7 yards allowed per game on defense (-15-worst) over the last three contests, the Gamecocks have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Gamecocks, who rank -33-worst in scoring offense (23.7 points per game) and -55-worst in scoring defense (31.7 points per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

Over South Carolina's last three games, it ranks 95th in passing offense (248.3 passing yards per game) and -117-worst in passing defense (331.7 passing yards per game allowed).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Gamecocks, who rank -70-worst in rushing offense (109.7 rushing yards per game) and 0-worst in rushing defense (153 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

Over their last three games, the Gamecocks have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

South Carolina has hit the over twice in its past three games.

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of South Carolina's five games with a set total.

South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

South Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Gamecocks a 57.4% chance to win.

Bet on South Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has 1,411 passing yards for South Carolina, completing 73% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 83 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 43 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 44 times for 230 yards (46 per game), scoring two times.

Dakereon Joyner has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 100 yards (20 per game) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's leads his squad with 606 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 39 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 17 passes while averaging 32.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ahmarean Brown has a total of 133 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 throws.

T.J. Sanders has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also picking up five TFL and 14 tackles.

DQ Smith is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Kajuan Banks has a team-leading one interception to go along with one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.