Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thielen's 38 grabs have yielded a team-high 394 yards (78.8 per game) and three TDs this season. He has been targeted on 46 occasions.

Thielen vs. the Dolphins

Thielen vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Miami has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 237.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Thielen has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

Thielen has been targeted on 46 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season (22.8% target share).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (36th in league play), picking up 394 yards on 46 passes thrown his way.

Thielen has a touchdown catch in three of five games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (37.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Thielen has been targeted six times in the red zone (31.6% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts).

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 TAR / 11 REC / 107 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

