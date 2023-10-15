Will Adam Thielen Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 6?
When Adam Thielen hits the gridiron for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)
- Thielen has grabbed 38 balls and leads his squad with 394 yards receiving plus three TDs. He has been targeted 46 times.
- Thielen has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of five played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Adam Thielen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
