When Adam Thielen hits the gridiron for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

Thielen has grabbed 38 balls and leads his squad with 394 yards receiving plus three TDs. He has been targeted 46 times.

Thielen has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of five played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Adam Thielen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1

