The ALCS starts between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, beginning at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros' Verlander (13-8) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, Oct. 7, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing four hits.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.22 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Justin Verlander vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 1470 hits, second in baseball, with 233 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 4-for-26 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.

Montgomery heads into the game with 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery enters the matchup with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks fifth in the league with 827 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .437 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 222 home runs (seventh in the league).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Montgomery has pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out six.

