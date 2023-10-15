New York (1-4) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Buffalo (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Bills matching up with the Giants, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bills vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Bills have led three times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering five points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have been winning one time, have trailed three times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have put up more points than their opponent in the second quarter in each game (five) this season.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the second quarter.

In all five games this season, the Giants have been outscored in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In five games this year, the Bills have won the third quarter two times, lost one time, and tied two times.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

So far this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games, and they've lost the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bills have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Digging into scoring in the fourth quarter, the Giants have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in three games.

Bills vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in one game (0-1).

At the end of the first half, the Giants have been knotted up one time (0-1 in those games). They have been losing four times (1-3) after the first half.

2nd Half

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.6 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

