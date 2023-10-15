How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 15
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (off a win in their last game) and the Anaheim Ducks (off a defeat) will meet on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
Tune in to watch the Hurricanes and Ducks meet on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).
- The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|31
|67
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|43
|61
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|50%
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.
- The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the NHL.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
