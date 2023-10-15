Miles Sanders did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 6 matchup with the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Sanders' stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Sanders has rushed for 190 yards on 61 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (24 targets) for 81 yards.

Keep an eye on Sanders' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Miles Sanders Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Sanders 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 61 190 1 3.1 24 15 81 0

Sanders Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0

Rep Miles Sanders and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.