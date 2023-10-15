Bookmakers expect the Carolina Panthers (0-5) to see their five-game losing streak continue, as they are 13.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 48.5 points.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Dolphins can be found below before they face the Panthers. The recent betting insights and trends for the Panthers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Other Week 6 Odds

Carolina vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Carolina has not won a game against the spread this year.

A pair of Carolina five games in 2023 have hit the over.

Miami has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Miami's five games with a set total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.