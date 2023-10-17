Hurricanes vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-3 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, while the Sharks were beaten by the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Sharks 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sharks (+280)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes had a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in games that required overtime, last season.
- Carolina was 25-9-8 (58 points) in its 42 games decided by one goal.
- In the eight games last season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they went 2-4-2 (six points).
- Carolina scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).
- The Hurricanes scored three or more goals in 64 games (52-7-5, 109 points).
- In the 25 games when Carolina recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 22-3-0 record (44 points).
- In the 77 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).
- The Hurricanes were outshot by their opponent in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to record 17 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|25th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.84
|30th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|23rd
|20th
|19.76%
|Power Play %
|18.39%
|25th
|2nd
|84.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.38%
|8th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.