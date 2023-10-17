Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Martinook in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Martinook Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Martinook averaged 15:37 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +7.

He scored a goal in a game 11 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Martinook had an assist in 20 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Martinook's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Martinook Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-82) ranked 29th in the league.

