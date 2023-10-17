The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

South Alabama ranks 44th in scoring offense (32.2 points per game) and 46th in scoring defense (22.2 points allowed per game) this year. With 356 total yards per game on offense, Southern Miss ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 71st, allowing 378.8 total yards per contest.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

South Alabama Southern Miss 414.8 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (106th) 339.7 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.8 (54th) 157.7 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (83rd) 257.2 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (86th) 8 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 10 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (107th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 1,456 pass yards for South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 476 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has collected 285 yards on 59 attempts, scoring two times.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 723 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 55 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put up a 251-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes on 34 targets.

DaMarcus Thomas has racked up nine catches for 103 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per game.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 1,254 yards on 53% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 103 carries for 397 yards, or 66.2 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has piled up 356 yards (on 50 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has totaled 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 334 (55.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has put up a 324-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 23 passes on 37 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims' 27 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown.

