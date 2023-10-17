Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Teravainen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Teravainen averaged 15:58 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +11.

He scored a goal in a game 10 times last season in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

Teravainen had an assist in 22 of 68 games last season, with multiple assists in three of them.

Teravainen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, conceding 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.

Their -82 goal differential ranked 29th in the league.

