South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Abbeville County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Abbeville County, South Carolina this week.
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
McCormick High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbeville High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Blacksburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
