Want to know how to stream high school football games in Anderson County, South Carolina this week? We have the information below.

    • Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Easley High School at Westside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Anderson, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Belton-Honea Path High School at Southside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Greenville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmetto High School at Fountain Inn High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fountain Inn, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

