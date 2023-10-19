Anthony DeAngelo will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on DeAngelo's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony DeAngelo vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

DeAngelo Season Stats Insights

DeAngelo has averaged 15:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

DeAngelo has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Despite recording points in three of four games this season, DeAngelo has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeAngelo has an assist in three of four games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that DeAngelo hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeAngelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

DeAngelo Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

