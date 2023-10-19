In Chesterfield County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cheraw High School at Buford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC Conference: 2A - Region 4

2A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chesterfield High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Pageland, SC

Pageland, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McBee High School