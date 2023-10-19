Having dropped four straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Hurricanes and Kraken square off on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the league last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season (18th in the NHL) came via 253 power-play chances.

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1% Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (21st in NHL) on 243 chances.

The Kraken had the NHL's 21st-ranked power-play percentage (19.75%).

Kraken Key Players