We have 2023 high school football competition in Lancaster County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cheraw High School at Buford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC Conference: 2A - Region 4

2A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lancaster High School at York Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: York, SC

York, SC Conference: 4A - Region 3

4A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Land High School at Catawba Ridge High School