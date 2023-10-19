AAC opponents meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) and the Rice Owls (3-3) play on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Tulsa ranks 74th in the FBS with 386.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 102nd in total defense (399.3 yards allowed per contest). Rice is posting 395.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 397.8 total yards per game (99th-ranked).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, read on.

Tulsa vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Tulsa vs. Rice Key Statistics

Tulsa Rice 386.2 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (85th) 399.3 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (74th) 194.2 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.5 (129th) 192.0 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.2 (12th) 14 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 11 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (119th)

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has 955 passing yards for Tulsa, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 110 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Watkins has 367 rushing yards on 93 carries with two touchdowns.

Jordan Ford has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 240 yards (40.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Marquis Shoulders' team-high 283 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 26 targets) with five touchdowns.

Devan Williams has put up a 274-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Kamdyn Benjamin has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 13 grabs for 222 yards, an average of 37.0 yards per contest.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 1,831 yards on 131-of-206 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has been handed the ball 41 times for a team-high 180 yards (30.0 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his 24 receptions this season are good for 306 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Juma Otoviano has run for 127 yards across 38 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 514 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill's 30 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

