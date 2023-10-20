South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bamberg County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Bamberg County, South Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bamberg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wagener-Salley High School at Denmark-Olar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Denmark, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.